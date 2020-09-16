ATC allows extension in bail of Captain Safdar, Rana Sana Ullah till Sept 22

(@fidahassanain)

Anti-Terrorism Court judge has heard the pleas of Captain (retired Muhammad Safdar and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed till Sept 22 an extension in bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Captain (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanullah.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court extended the interim bail of Safdar Awan and Rana Sanaullah.

The counsel of Sanaullah submitted a plea for his exemption from personal appearance in the hearing which was approved by the court.

An investigation officer said that the accused persons were involved in hurling stones on police teams and brawl outside the NAB office. On the other hand, the defence lawyers denied the charges of their clients’ involvement in the clash.

Earlier, a clash erupted on August 12 between outraged PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

PML-N workers who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office.

The police restored to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd, several protesters including women were arrested.

Following the violent situation, Maryam Nawaz left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau and then came back for the second time.

“Police threw stones at my car which broke its screen. I am here to give answers to the NAB questions. Why did you summon me if you are so scared? Now have some courage to listen to me,” the PML-N vice-president said.

She stated that state terrorism and repression was demonstrated in front of NAB office, unarmed workers were tortured. She stood outside the NAB door and asked them to take my reply but they did not open the NAB office door, she added.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the anti-corruption watchdog had leaked the information to media about the notice. There was no allegation in the notice and the reason to call me on this vague notice was to harm me, she added.