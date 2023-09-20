Open Menu

ATC Allows Fresh Physical Remand Of Mehmoodur Rasheed In 3 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 08:11 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted a fresh physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police in three cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted a fresh physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police in three cases related to May-9 violence.

The court allowed police three-day physical remand of the PTI leader in three cases, including torching a container at Kalma Chowk and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the police produced the accused after bringing him from jail.

The investigation officers had requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

They submitted that the custody of the accused was required for interrogation in connection with the new offences added in the cases.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had been nominated along with other PTI leaders and workers in the cases registered by Naseerabad and Model Town police.

The police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).

