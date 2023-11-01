Open Menu

ATC Allows Pervaiz Elahi’s Family To Meet Him On Birthday

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 08:59 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday allowed the family of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi to meet him in the Adiala Jail on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday allowed the family of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi to meet him in the Adiala Jail on his birthday.

Judge Shahrukh Arjmand heard the plea of Elahi's family for special permission for a meeting with him on his birthday.

The family argued that last time they were scheduled to have a meeting with Pervaiz Elahi, but it could not be held as he was in Lahore.

Subsequently, the court accepted the plea and allowed his family to meet former chief minster Punjab.

