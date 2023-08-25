ATC allows police to interrogate Imran in another case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in one more case related to the May 9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in one more case related to the May 9 vandalism.

The investigation officer had filed an application before the court, submitting that Imran Khan was nominated in a case registered by the Gulberg police for torching a container and attacking police but he had not joined the investigations yet.

The officer submitted that he needed to interrogate Imran Khan after addition of offences under Section 131( Abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) , 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan) and others of Pakistan Penal Code.

He pleaded with the court to grant permission to interrogate Imran Khan, who was confined at Attock District jail.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar accepted the application and granted permission to interrogate him.

The judge had already allowed police to interrogate Imran Khan in six other cases related to the May 9 violence, besides permission to arrest and interrogate him in the Jinnah House attack case.