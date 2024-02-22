ATC allows police to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed police to investigate former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with four cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed police to investigate former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with four cases.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal granted permission on applications filed by the investigation officers concerned.

The investigation officers had submitted that the former federal minister was involved in two cases of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk and a container in front of National Park, during May-9 violence, besides cases of torching police vehicles in Zaman Park and Mughalpura. They submitted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned at Adiala Jail and requested the court to grant permission to investigate him in jail.

It is pertinent to mention that the police had already held an investigation from the former minister in jail in connection with cases of torching the PML-N office and a container at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 violence.