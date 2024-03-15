ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to investigate MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas in jail in connection with a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed police to investigate MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas in jail in connection with a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted permission on an application filed by the concerned investigation officer.

The officer had submitted that the MPA was involved in a case of torturing police officials in Zaman Park and was currently under judicial custody. He requested the court to grant permission to investigate him in jail.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of throwing a petrol bomb and torturing police officials at Zaman Park.