ATC allows police to investigate Yasmin Rashid in jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday allowed police to investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in jail, in connection with Askari Tower vandalism case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer had submitted that the PTI leader was involved in the Askari Tower vandalism case and sought permission to investigate her in jail.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered to produce Dr Yasmin Rashid on June 10, while allowing another application filed by the investigation officer.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act for vandalising Askari Tower, during May-9 riots.