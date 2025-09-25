Open Menu

ATC Approves 15-day Physical Remand Of Record Keeper In Model Town Court Fire Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM

ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a 15-day physical remand of record keeper Muhammad Sohaib in the Model Town court record room fire case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a 15-day physical remand of record keeper Muhammad Sohaib in the Model Town court record room fire case.

Earlier, the investigation officer, Inspector Safdar, presented the accused before the court and sought a 23-day remand for further investigation. Prosecutors alleged that Sohaib deliberately set the record room on fire.

Defence lawyers opposed the prosecution’s request, contending that Sohaib suffers from schizophrenia and is under medical treatment.

A medical report was also submitted in court to support this claim.

However, ATC Judge Irfan Haider approved a 15-day remand after hearing arguments, noting that the accused had already completed a seven-day remand.

According to the case record, the blaze reduced thousands of case files to ashes. The FIR states that Sohaib set the record room on fire and then fled. The case was registered at Naseerabad Police Station on the complaint of Model Town court Assistant Superintendent Ijaz Ahmed.

