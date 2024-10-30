ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to 532 accused of vandalism against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to 532 accused of vandalism against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

Judge Abul Hassanat Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case involving 532 individuals detained on charges of vandalism and other related offenses.

These accused had been sent to jail pending identification parades. On today, the court approved their bail applications, allowing them temporary release.

The court directed each of the accused to pay a Rs 20,000 fine as part of the bail conditions. Defense counsel, including Ansar Kiyani and other lawyers, represented the accused during the proceedings. In a related decision, the court also acquitted 28 other individuals connected to the same case.