Open Menu

ATC Approves Bail For 532 Accused In Vandalism Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM

ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to 532 accused of vandalism against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday granted bail to 532 accused of vandalism against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

Judge Abul Hassanat Zulqarnain of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case involving 532 individuals detained on charges of vandalism and other related offenses.

These accused had been sent to jail pending identification parades. On today, the court approved their bail applications, allowing them temporary release.

The court directed each of the accused to pay a Rs 20,000 fine as part of the bail conditions. Defense counsel, including Ansar Kiyani and other lawyers, represented the accused during the proceedings. In a related decision, the court also acquitted 28 other individuals connected to the same case.

Related Topics

Islamabad Jail Lawyers Fine Same Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

4 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

2 minutes ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

4 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

4 minutes ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

5 minutes ago
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

5 minutes ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

5 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Ch ..

Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

5 minutes ago
 Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM D ..

Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan