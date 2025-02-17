ATC Approves Reframing Of Charges In Six May 9 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved the prosecution’s request to reframe charges in six cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Askari Tower.
The amended charges will be formally presented against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on February 24.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing on prosecution's application for amendment to charges at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where detained PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, were produced.
Several PTI leaders and workers out on bail, including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, and Aliya Hamza, also appeared and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, the prosecution presented its arguments and advocated for a revised charge-sheet encompassing all relevant legal provisions.
The court accepted the request and directed that fresh charges be framed on the specified date.
The cases under trial involve incidents such as the Askari Tower attack and the torching of police vehicles near Mughalpura and Jinnah House.
