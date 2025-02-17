Open Menu

ATC Approves Reframing Of Charges In Six May 9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:06 PM

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved the prosecution’s request to reframe charges in six cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Askari Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved the prosecution’s request to reframe charges in six cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Askari Tower.

The amended charges will be formally presented against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on February 24.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing on prosecution's application for amendment to charges at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where detained PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, were produced.

Several PTI leaders and workers out on bail, including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, and Aliya Hamza, also appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented its arguments and advocated for a revised charge-sheet encompassing all relevant legal provisions.

The court accepted the request and directed that fresh charges be framed on the specified date.

The cases under trial involve incidents such as the Askari Tower attack and the torching of police vehicles near Mughalpura and Jinnah House.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

5 minutes ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

5 minutes ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

5 minutes ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

5 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

5 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

11 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, imp ..

Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..

5 minutes ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn ..

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..

9 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan