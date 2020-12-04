ATC awards 25 year imprisonment to 12 terrorist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Hyderabad on Friday awarded 25 years imprisonment to 12 terrorist belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) found guilty of carrying out explosion and assaulting at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station in Karachi in 2004 which had killed 5 policemen.

The ATC II Judge Ghulam Mustafa A Memon, who conducted the trial inside the Central Jail Hyderabad, found all the 12 terrorists guilty of committing the crime and sentenced each of them to 25 years imprisonment.

The convicts include Attaur Rehman, Shahzad Bajwa, Shoaib, Mujeebullah, Yaqoob, Nadeem, Danish, Khurram, Shahzad Mukhtiar, Qasim Turi, Rao Khalid and Adnan Shah. The convicts were booked at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station in the crime number 44/2004. They were earlier kept in the central prison Karachi but were later shifted to Hyderabad due to security reasons.