UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards 25 Year Imprisonment To 12 Terrorist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:41 PM

ATC awards 25 year imprisonment to 12 terrorist

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Hyderabad on Friday awarded 25 years imprisonment to 12 terrorist belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) found guilty of carrying out explosion and assaulting at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station in Karachi in 2004 which had killed 5 policemen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Hyderabad on Friday awarded 25 years imprisonment to 12 terrorist belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) found guilty of carrying out explosion and assaulting at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station in Karachi in 2004 which had killed 5 policemen.

The ATC II Judge Ghulam Mustafa A Memon, who conducted the trial inside the Central Jail Hyderabad, found all the 12 terrorists guilty of committing the crime and sentenced each of them to 25 years imprisonment.

The convicts include Attaur Rehman, Shahzad Bajwa, Shoaib, Mujeebullah, Yaqoob, Nadeem, Danish, Khurram, Shahzad Mukhtiar, Qasim Turi, Rao Khalid and Adnan Shah. The convicts were booked at Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station in the crime number 44/2004. They were earlier kept in the central prison Karachi but were later shifted to Hyderabad due to security reasons.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Terrorist Police Station Jail Hyderabad All Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

EU's Accusations Against Russia of COVID-19 Disinf ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation to Reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 - Eco ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Concerned Over Perception That COVID-19 Pandem ..

3 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says Pleased by UK's Authorization of ..

7 minutes ago

Steps underway to modernize Levies Force: DC

7 minutes ago

Chronic kidney disease, leading risk factor for CO ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.