ATC Awards 254 Years Imprisonment In Firing Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

ATC awards 254 years imprisonment in firing case

The Anti-Terrorist Court on Saturday awarded 254- years imprisonment collectively to 9 accused in a case of firing on police officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court on Saturday awarded 254- years imprisonment collectively to 9 accused in a case of firing on police officials.

The accused Sadaqat Husain, Umer Jhangir, Muhammad Zahid, Jamshed Ali, Ghalib Hussain, Shahid Ali, Adeel Hussain, Tasadaq Hussain, and Sohail Ahmed were found guilty of firing on police officials while they were carrying out a raid to arrest the proclaimed offenders in Kotli Sattian area in 2019.

A constable Nabeel Ahmed Satti was seriously got injured during the attack.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.7 million on convicts besides ordering them to pay Rs 5 lacs damages each.

