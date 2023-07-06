ATC awards 30-year jail to terrorist

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed awarded 30-year imprisonment to a man in an explosive material recovery case.

The court sources said on Thursday said that a Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD) team had conducted raid and arrested an accused Tahir Mehmood on March 27, 2023 and recovered explosive material and a pistol from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused under the Terrorism Act and presented challan in the court of ATC Sargodha.

After completion of the arguments, charges were proved against the accused and the judge awarded imprisonment to the convict and ordered for confiscating his property.