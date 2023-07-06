Open Menu

ATC Awards 30-year Jail To Terrorist

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ATC awards 30-year jail to terrorist

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed awarded 30-year imprisonment to a man in an explosive material recovery case.

The court sources said on Thursday said that a Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD) team had conducted raid and arrested an accused Tahir Mehmood on March 27, 2023 and recovered explosive material and a pistol from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused under the Terrorism Act and presented challan in the court of ATC Sargodha.

After completion of the arguments, charges were proved against the accused and the judge awarded imprisonment to the convict and ordered for confiscating his property.

Related Topics

Police Man Sargodha March From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

21 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

1 hour ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan