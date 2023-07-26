Open Menu

ATC Awards 35 Years Jail Term To Accused

Published July 26, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed on Wednesday awarded 35 years jail term to an accused involved in a terrorism case and ordered to seize his property.

According to the prosecution, Counter Terrorism department (CTD) Sargodha had arrested the accused, Mansoor Ahmed resident of Gulshan islam Daryakhan District Bhakkar, on May 23, 2023 and recovered hand grenade, suicide jackets and other explosive material from his possession.

The CDT Sargodha had registered a terrorism case against the accused.

