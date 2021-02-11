ATC awards 5-year jail imprisonment to terrorist

(@FahadShabbir)

The Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Judge Khawar Rasheed on Thursday awarded five-year jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Judge Khawar Rasheed on Thursday awarded five-year jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

Court sources said that on September 24, 2019, Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) conducted a raid and arrested an accused Muhammad Younis who was belonged to banned outfit and recovered ammunition material from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under terrorism act and presented Challans in ATC Sargodha.

After completing arguments, the Judge awarded 5-years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated property of the culprit.