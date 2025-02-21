Open Menu

ATC Awards 5-year Jail In Explosives Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted a man in an explosive materials recovery case, sentencing him to five-year imprisonment.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after concluding the trial proceedings.

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence, proving the charges against the accused, Zahoor Ahmad.

The case was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore, which had arrested Zahoor Ahmad in connection with the recovery of explosive materials.

