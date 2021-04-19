UrduPoint.com
ATC Awards 5 Years Imprisonment To Accused In Explosive Recovery Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:21 PM

ATC awards 5 years imprisonment to accused in explosive recovery case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded five years imprisonment to an accused involved in explosive material recovery case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded five years imprisonment to an accused involved in explosive material recovery case.

The court also ordered for confiscating property of the convict.

ATC judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the argument of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism Department team had arrested the accused, Saeed Ahmad alias Umar, resident of Peshawar from Toba Tek Singh and recovered explosive material form his possession on January 21, this year.

