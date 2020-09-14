ATC awards 6 count death sentence to accused of Chunian cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed down death sentence on six counts to Sohail Shahzad, rapist-cum-killer of four minor boys of Chunian, in two of the cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed down death sentence on six counts to Sohail Shahzad, rapist-cum-killer of four minor boys of Chunian, in two of the cases.

The court also awarded life imprisonment on two counts along with a collective fine of Rs 6.4 million to the convict.

ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail and convicted Sohail Shahzad on proving guilty in the murder cases of 9-year old Salman and 12-year-old Imran.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and the convict under Section 342 of Pakistan Penal Code during the trial proceedings.

Police Station Chunian City had registered the said cases against the convict under Sections 367-A, 302-B and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad (27) on October 1, 2019, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran (12), Salman (9), Ali Hasnain and Faizan, (both 8 years), who were residents of Chunian.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Shahzad had already beenconvicted in two of four cases registered against him.