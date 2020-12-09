UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards 8 Years Imprisonment To Accused In Explosive Recovery Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

ATC awards 8 years imprisonment to accused in explosive recovery case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded eight years imprisonment to an accused and ordered confiscation of his property in explosive material recovery case.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence.

According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism department team had arrested the accused, Shafqat Hussain, from Jhang and recovered explosive material from his possession on July 29, this year.

Related Topics

Hearing Jhang July From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

46 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.