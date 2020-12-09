ATC awards 8 years imprisonment to accused in explosive recovery case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded eight years imprisonment to an accused and ordered confiscation of his property in explosive material recovery case.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence.

According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism department team had arrested the accused, Shafqat Hussain, from Jhang and recovered explosive material from his possession on July 29, this year.