ATC awards 821-year imprisonment , 26-time death penalty to two convicts of DHPP terrorist attack

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday awarded 801-year imprisonment, 26-time death penalty and imposed Rs 40 million fine on two convicted in Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) terrorist attack case.

ATC special court Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan delivered the verdict in a camp court, established at Central Jail Haripur (CJH) after completion of case hearing where two convicted were found guilty and sentenced 801-year imprisonment. The court also issued orders to release the four other accused for not being guilty.

The ATC special court sentenced the accused Muhammad Hussain, alias Syed Muhammad alias Zawan alias Mama, son of Abdul Rahim age 49, resident of Sabin Burat, Tehsil, Matta, Swat, and Muhammad Ayaz, alias Jan, 42, resident of Zurai Balu Jabril Tehsil, Matta Swat, and awarded 26-time in death penalty and 801-year imprisonment. The court also imposed Rs 40 million fine on trhe convicts.

The court ordered for hanging each convict 13 times for the crime under 7ATA while imposing a one-and-a-half million fine per victim which the heirs of the deceased, would receive and ordered one year additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine by the convicts.

The ATC special court also ordered under Section 324 PPC, 32-time 10-year imprisonment for an attempt to murder each convict, two-year imprisonment under Section 337 PPC, two-year imprisonment under Section 427 PPC, and a fine of one million, six months imprisonment under Terrorist Act, Section F/2ATA1996-11, six months imprisonment under 120/B PPC, life imprisonment under 3/4EXP for use of explosives.

The other punishments that were awarded to both convicted were under IATA 1999- 21, sentenced to life imprisonment and six months in prison in 202 PPC. The court acquitted both the accused as the charge in Section 353 PPC and J.ATA 21 were not proved.

The special ATC ordered to release of four other accused in the case including Shaukat Ali, Anwar Ali, and Fazal Hadi residents of Matta Swat and another accused who was already on bail, was also acquitted.

On July 14, 2021, ten Chinese engineers and three Pakistanis workers were traveling to the Dasu Hydro Power Project construction site when their bus suddenly plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board. The incident led to the death of at least 13 people, including Chinese engineers, two FC officers, and two laborers.

CTD Hazara Region Abbottabad registered case No 08 on 14 July 2021 against the Dasu incident and arrested the accused, who were later transferred to Abbottabad and Central Jail Haripur. The trial of the accused was conducted by Special Anti-Terrorism Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan by holding a camp court at Central Jail Haripur.