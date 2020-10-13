UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Death Sentence In SHO Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

ATC awards death sentence in SHO murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Mardan on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a convict involved in murder of SHO Zaida police station Asghar Khan and leaving to other police officials injured during a raid in August 2016.

The ATC also awarded life imprisonment to another accused for possessing hand grenade. The case was investigated by Inspector Syed Jamil Khan, tasked by the District Police Officer(DPO) Swabi and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation.

The accused Muneeb S/O Liaqat had killed Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Asghar Khan and injured ASI Naeem Khan and constable Murtaza Khan on the evening of August 16, 2016.

SHO Zaida police station, Asghar Khan along with other police officials were engaged in a search operation and during a raid on a house, accused Muneeb opened indiscriminate firing to avoid arrest. As a result Asghar Khan sustained multiple bullet wounds and later sccumbed to injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Police Police Station Asghar Khan Mardan Swabi August 2016 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

9 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

10 minutes ago

Malakand university announces online survey of mal ..

3 minutes ago

9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Bre ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.