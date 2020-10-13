ATC awards death sentence in SHO murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Mardan on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a convict involved in murder of SHO Zaida police station Asghar Khan and leaving to other police officials injured during a raid in August 2016.

The ATC also awarded life imprisonment to another accused for possessing hand grenade. The case was investigated by Inspector Syed Jamil Khan, tasked by the District Police Officer(DPO) Swabi and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation.

The accused Muneeb S/O Liaqat had killed Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Asghar Khan and injured ASI Naeem Khan and constable Murtaza Khan on the evening of August 16, 2016.

SHO Zaida police station, Asghar Khan along with other police officials were engaged in a search operation and during a raid on a house, accused Muneeb opened indiscriminate firing to avoid arrest. As a result Asghar Khan sustained multiple bullet wounds and later sccumbed to injuries.