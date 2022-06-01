ATC awards death sentence to accused of abduction for ransom, murder case

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir awarded death penalty to an accused of abduction for ransom and murder case of a teenager boy in a case of Gulgasht police station here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Sadiq Masood Sabir awarded death penalty to an accused of abduction for ransom and murder case of a teenager boy in a case of Gulgasht police station here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Naeem Ansari resident of Rehman Colony near Allah Shafi Chowk in premises of Gulgasht police station reported police that his 13-year old son Muhammad Tayyab Rehman had been abducted on May 31, 2021. The kidnappers demanded of ransom money Rs 20 million for release of the abducted kid. The police concerned registered the case and started the investigations into the incident through collecting mobile data of the abductor.

On June 03,2021 the friend of complainant namely Subuktageen Ghazali and Farooq Mehmood informed him that they saw his missing son with Salman Nazir s/o Nazar Hussain resident of Street No-1 Gulshan-e-Siddique colony on the day of abduction.

Later, the complainant nominated the name of alleged accused Salman Nazir in the FIR.

On the date June 5, 2021, he received the dead body of his son from Nishtar Hospital.

The Judge of Anti Terrorism Court awarded death penalty to the accused Salman Nazir and directed him to pay compensation amount of Rs 500,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased Tayyab Rehman. The court ordered to recover the compensation amount as arrears of land revenue in case of non-payment of the amount.