ATC awards double death sentence on murder, kidnapping for ransom

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad Monday sentenced death penalty twice, three years jail imprisonment and one million rupees fine to the two convicted of minor girl Marwa kidnapping for ransom and murder case Abbottabad.

According to the details, ATC Abbottabad while giving its verdict in three years old minor girl Marwa sentenced twice death penalty, three years jail and one million rupees fine to each of the two convicted accused Hassan Ali son of Atta ur Rehman and Touseef Ahmed son of Sahib Khan kidnapping for ransom and murder at Jhang Sayandan Abbottabad.

On 30th September 2016, the two convicted accused Hassan Ali and Touseef Ahmed murdered three years old girl Marwa and hide the dead body of the minor in a roof top water tank at Jhangi Sayadan an area of Mirpur Police Station and also contacted the ill-fated family for ransom.

Mirpur police while using modern technology traced the accused through call data and arrested both and started investigation. The cases was transferred to ATC Abbottabad in 2017 where today the court after completion of arguments from both sides declared the two convicted of kidnapping for ransom and murder.