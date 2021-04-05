UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Imprisonment To Two Accused In Police Firing Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

ATC awards imprisonment to two accused in police firing case

The Anti-Terrorist Court on Monday awarded 25- years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 2.5 lac to an accused Bilawal Asif in a case of firing on police officials while another accused Rashid Ali allegedly involved in car lifting was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 1 lac

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court on Monday awarded 25- years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and a fine of Rs 2.5 lac to an accused Bilawal Asif in a case of firing on police officials while another accused Rashid Ali allegedly involved in car lifting was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 1 lac.

According to details, Rashid Ali was arrested by the Cantt Police in a case of vehicle theft in September 2019 and in the meantime when the police were shifting him to the police station, his companion Bilawal Asif attacked the police team resulting injured the ASI Zeeshan Sarwar and accused Rashid Ali.

The Police arrested the accused Bilawal Asif on the spot.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides announced the verdict.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Fine Vehicle Car Rashid September 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Civil and Army launches three days Green and Clean ..

2 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

2 minutes ago

Restoration of historical buildings government's p ..

2 minutes ago

10 arrested from marriage functions

3 minutes ago

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.