ATC Awards Jail To TLP Workers Over Blocking Roads, Damaging Public Property In 2018 Protest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:28 PM

ATC awards jail to TLP workers over blocking roads, damaging public property in 2018 protest

Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s brother and nephew are also among 86 workers who have been awarded jail and fine for taking law into their own hands.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court awarded life imprisonment to 86 workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik including brother and nephew of known religious leader Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi here on Friday.

According to the reports, the court awarded jail and Rs 200,000 fine to each worker of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan for taking law into hands and damaging the public property during 2018 protest. In case of non-payment of fine, all the workers will undergo further imprisonment. The detailed written order is yet to be released.

Pindi Ghaib police arrested 87 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) after registration of FIR against Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others.

Aizaz-ul-Haq—one of the accused escaped abroad but the court received Rs 100,000 fine from his guarantor and issued permanent death warrant of the suspect.

In separate but related case, the court awarded two-year jail to Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, his son Muhammad Ali and two other suspects including Qari Mushtaq and Gulzar Ahmad over charges of having illegal weapons in the custody. The court also imposed fine Rs 50,000 for each accused in the weapons case.

