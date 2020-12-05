ATC awards life imprisonment to accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment with Rs 100,000 fine to an accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment with Rs 100,000 fine to an accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance, here on Saturday.

The court also awarded additional 10-year imprisonment to the convict, Kamran, for causing eye loss to the victim.

However, the court acquitted co-accused, Akmal, by giving him benefit of doubt.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused along with his accomplice threw acid on the face of his ex-fiance, Maryam, some months ago in City Jaranwala police limits.