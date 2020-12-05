UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Life Imprisonment To Accused For Throwing Acid On Ex-fiance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

ATC awards life imprisonment to accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment with Rs 100,000 fine to an accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment with Rs 100,000 fine to an accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance, here on Saturday.

The court also awarded additional 10-year imprisonment to the convict, Kamran, for causing eye loss to the victim.

However, the court acquitted co-accused, Akmal, by giving him benefit of doubt.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused along with his accomplice threw acid on the face of his ex-fiance, Maryam, some months ago in City Jaranwala police limits.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine Jaranwala Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Volunteering is a noble human value: Sharjah Ruler

3 minutes ago

Certificate distribution ceremony held

3 minutes ago

HCSTSI demands Sindh government to restore SITE in ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 05 ..

3 minutes ago

UK, EU leaders to hold call in bid for Brexit brea ..

7 minutes ago

Golf: Golf in Dubai Championship scores

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.