ATC Awards Life Term To Accused Of Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:34 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a man involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a man involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Sharif threw acid on a factory worker, Tanvir, over a minor dispute on August 21, 2021.

Later the victim succumbed to burn injuries at Allied Hospital. Nishatabad police registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain pronounced the judgement after examining evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1.3 million on the convict and he will undergo two and a half years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

