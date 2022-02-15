ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a man involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment on two counts to a man involved in a murder case of Nishatabad police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Sharif threw acid on a factory worker, Tanvir, over a minor dispute on August 21, 2021.

Later the victim succumbed to burn injuries at Allied Hospital. Nishatabad police registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

ATC Judge Muhammad Hussain pronounced the judgement after examining evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 1.3 million on the convict and he will undergo two and a half years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.