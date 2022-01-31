UrduPoint.com

ATC Awards Life Term To Four In Kidnap-for-ransom Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday awarded life imprisonment to four accused in a kidnap-for-ransom case. The court also ordered for confiscating properties of the convicts.

ATC Judge Mohammad Hussain pronounced the judgement after examining evidence and hearing final arguments from both sides.

According to the prosecution, convict Usman, along with his brother Rizwan and accomplices Azhar Munir and Farzand, had kidnapped their neighbour Khalid Mahmood's 7-year old son Abdul Manan on November 9, 2021 and demanded Rs. 2 million ransom from his family. Batala Colony police recovered the abducted minor and arrested the accused.

