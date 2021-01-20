ATC awards life-term to two couples in kidnapping for ransom case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two couples involved in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The court also ordered for confiscating property of the convicts.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the argument of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, Shabbir Ahmad was travelling by his car at Canal Road when accused Ghazala signaled him to stop on the pretext of taking lift on February 18, 2020. Later the accused along with her husband Fazal Mahmood and other accomplices - Raees and his wife Farhana - kidnapped Shabbir and demanded Rs one million as ransom from his family. Mansoorabad police recovered the abductee after three days and submitted challan in the court.