UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Life-term To Two Couples In Kidnapping For Ransom Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

ATC awards life-term to two couples in kidnapping for ransom case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to two couples involved in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The court also ordered for confiscating property of the convicts.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the argument of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, Shabbir Ahmad was travelling by his car at Canal Road when accused Ghazala signaled him to stop on the pretext of taking lift on February 18, 2020. Later the accused along with her husband Fazal Mahmood and other accomplices - Raees and his wife Farhana - kidnapped Shabbir and demanded Rs one million as ransom from his family. Mansoorabad police recovered the abductee after three days and submitted challan in the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Kidnapping Road Car Wife February 2020 Family From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid ..

14 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches &#039;Vision 2025&#039; ..

14 minutes ago

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.