ATC Awards Life-term To Two In Kidnap-for-ransom Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment to two in a kidnap-for-ransom case.

The court also ordered for confiscating property of the convicts -- Mahmood Ahmad and Idrees.

The court declared two other accused -- Irfan and Ghulam Ahmad -- as proclaimed offenders (POs), who would be prosecuted after their arrest.

ATC judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had kidnapped Shahzad Anawar from the limits of Civil Lines Police Station on Oct 31, 2019 and released him after receiving Rs 2 million ransom from his family.

