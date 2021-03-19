ATC Awards Life Time Imprisonment In Police Official Murder Case
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:26 PM
The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials.
Banni Police Station had registered a case against Irshad Qamar for firing on a police party and killing head constable Muhammd Arif and injuring Constable Wajid Hussain in December, 2018.
ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.