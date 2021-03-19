ATC awards life time imprisonment in police official murder case

The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials.

Banni Police Station had registered a case against Irshad Qamar for firing on a police party and killing head constable Muhammd Arif and injuring Constable Wajid Hussain in December, 2018.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.