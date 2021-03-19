UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Life Time Imprisonment In Police Official Murder Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

ATC awards life time imprisonment in police official murder case

The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life time imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police officials.

Banni Police Station had registered a case against Irshad Qamar for firing on a police party and killing head constable Muhammd Arif and injuring Constable Wajid Hussain in December, 2018.

ATC Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Fine December 2018 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Punjab govt makes record promotions in Health dept ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill in Balt ..

2 minutes ago

South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to ..

2 minutes ago

Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term futur ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Does Not Require Medical Attention After Fal ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Info minister awards Rs.1mn to photographers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.