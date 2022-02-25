ATC awards MQM activist twice life imprisonment

An Anti Terrorist Court on February 24 had awarded twice life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.5 million to Syed Afsar Hussain alias Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorist Court on February 24 had awarded twice life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1.5 million to Syed Afsar Hussain alias Zaidi.

According to a news release issued by Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday, The accused was an MQM activist who was involved in various incidents of targeted killings of workers of other political parties, sectarian killings and terrorism.

The accused was arrested by Rangers on March 3rd, 2016 and during interrogation, the accused also confessed to killing a man named Abdul Sattar.

Upon indication of the accused, a large quantity of arms including 10 SMGs, one LMG and 600 rounds of ammunition were recovered.