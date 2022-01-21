ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting killing of Priyantha Kumara

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted an accused involved in the act of supporting the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was lynched in a Sialkot factory

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted an accused involved in the act of supporting the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was lynched in a Sialkot factory.

The court handed down one year imprisonment to the accused, Adnan, besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine.

The ATC Judge announced the verdict after the accused confessed to his crime during the proceedings.

Rangpura police of Sialkot had registered a case against the accused. The accused had uploaded a video on his Youtube channel and supported the act of killing of Priyantha Kumara.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.