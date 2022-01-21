UrduPoint.com

ATC Awards One Year Jail To Accused For Supporting Killing Of Priyantha Kumara

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ATC awards one year jail to accused for supporting killing of Priyantha Kumara

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted an accused involved in the act of supporting the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was lynched in a Sialkot factory

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted an accused involved in the act of supporting the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan manager who was lynched in a Sialkot factory.

The court handed down one year imprisonment to the accused, Adnan, besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine.

The ATC Judge announced the verdict after the accused confessed to his crime during the proceedings.

Rangpura police of Sialkot had registered a case against the accused. The accused had uploaded a video on his Youtube channel and supported the act of killing of Priyantha Kumara.

A mob in Sialkot tortured Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.

Related Topics

Police Blasphemy Fine Sialkot December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to ..

Covid-19 testing carries out in edu institutes to tackle Omicron spread

2 minutes ago
 Pelosi Says US House to Introduce Competitiveness ..

Pelosi Says US House to Introduce Competitiveness Bill to Bolster Investment in ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, ..

UN Chief Warns World Must Go Into Emergency Mode, Next COVID-19 Strain May Be Wo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops ..

US Public Approval of Democrat-Run Congress Drops to 18% - Gallup Poll

2 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly president to join China's Wint ..

UN General Assembly president to join China's Winter Olympic torch relay

22 minutes ago
 Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.