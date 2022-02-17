ATC awards physical remand of double murder accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has awarded 10-day physical remand of an accused involved in a double murder case.

According to the prosecution, Pakistani-American woman Wajiha Swati had married Dr Mehdi who was killed in 2014 near Chiniot in the area of Chenab Nagar police station.

The Chenab Nagar police after registering a murder case submitted its challan in the competent court of law and now this was under trial in the Anti Terrorism Court Faisalabad.

After murder of her spouse, Wajiha arranged her second marriage with Rizwan Habib but later, the ill-fated lady was also killed in Rawalpindi.

The Rawalpindi police arrested Rizwan Habib on charge of killing his wife and his case was under trial in the court of Rawalpindi when Chenab Nagar police found some clues which indicated that accused Rizwan was also involved in the killing of Dr Mehdi, former husband of his wife Wajiha.

Therefore, Chenab Nagar police took custody of accused Rizwan Habib from Rawalpindi police and produced him before the judge of ATC Faisalabad.

The court granted 10-day physical remand of the accused and directed the police to complete investigation.