ATC awards punishment to Afghan citizen on charges of extortion

Anti Terrorism Court Peshawar on Tuesday, in two cases, awarded imprisonment of 16 years to Afghan national and deportation of other to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court Peshawar on Tuesday, in two cases, awarded imprisonment of 16 years to Afghan national and deportation of other to Afghanistan.

The court awarded imprisonment along with fine of Rs. 60,000 to terrorist, Zahid Khan and deportation of Alamzeb to Afghanistan after charges of extortion and life threats to local shopkeepers were proved. Both terrorists were active operative of banned TTP and arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar.

According to the details, both terrorists used local and Afghanistan mobile numbers to demand extortion money in the name of TTP from the shopkeeper Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Sheikhabad and Malik Sajjad, a resident Shaheen Muslim Town.

They also threatened of dire consequences if the extortion money was not paid.

On the complaint of shopkeepers, the Counter Terrorism Department, Peshawar registered separate cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and appointed expert investigation teams.

The teams using modern scientific techniques managed to trace both extortionists and arrested them along with mobile phones, SIMs and two expired passports.