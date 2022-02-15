UrduPoint.com

ATC Awards Punishment To Afghan Citizen On Charges Of Extortion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ATC awards punishment to Afghan citizen on charges of extortion

Anti Terrorism Court Peshawar on Tuesday, in two cases, awarded imprisonment of 16 years to Afghan national and deportation of other to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court Peshawar on Tuesday, in two cases, awarded imprisonment of 16 years to Afghan national and deportation of other to Afghanistan.

The court awarded imprisonment along with fine of Rs. 60,000 to terrorist, Zahid Khan and deportation of Alamzeb to Afghanistan after charges of extortion and life threats to local shopkeepers were proved. Both terrorists were active operative of banned TTP and arrested by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar.

According to the details, both terrorists used local and Afghanistan mobile numbers to demand extortion money in the name of TTP from the shopkeeper Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Sheikhabad and Malik Sajjad, a resident Shaheen Muslim Town.

They also threatened of dire consequences if the extortion money was not paid.

On the complaint of shopkeepers, the Counter Terrorism Department, Peshawar registered separate cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and appointed expert investigation teams.

The teams using modern scientific techniques managed to trace both extortionists and arrested them along with mobile phones, SIMs and two expired passports.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Peshawar Mobile Threatened Fine Money Muslim From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Goo ..

Return of Russian Troops to Bases After Drills Good Sign - Scholz

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Genocide Happening in Donbas

Putin Says Genocide Happening in Donbas

2 minutes ago
 Polish Government Prepares for Ukrainian Displacem ..

Polish Government Prepares for Ukrainian Displacement in Event of Conflict With ..

2 minutes ago
 German delegation visits Garhi Chandan forest site ..

German delegation visits Garhi Chandan forest site, plants tree

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawa ..

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad

5 minutes ago
 Containment of Russia by Force Threat to Country's ..

Containment of Russia by Force Threat to Country's National Security - Putin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>