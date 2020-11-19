ATC Awards Ten-year Imprisonment To JUD Chief Hafiz Saeed
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered to confiscate property of Hafiz Saeed and imposed Rs. 1,10,000 as a fine on him in funding case.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday awarded 10-year imprisonment to Jamat-ud-Dawa Ameer Hafiz Saeed Ahmad in funding case.
The court also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate property of Hafiz Saeed and imposed Rs 1,10,000 as a fine on him. Abdul Rehman Makki--his close accomplice--was also awarded six-month jail for his role in funding case.
(More to Come)