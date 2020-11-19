UrduPoint.com
ATC Awards Ten-year Imprisonment To JUD Chief Hafiz Saeed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafiz Saeed

The Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered to confiscate property of Hafiz Saeed and imposed Rs. 1,10,000 as a fine on him in funding case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday awarded 10-year imprisonment to Jamat-ud-Dawa Ameer Hafiz Saeed Ahmad in funding case.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate property of Hafiz Saeed and imposed Rs 1,10,000 as a fine on him. Abdul Rehman Makki--his close accomplice--was also awarded six-month jail for his role in funding case.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

