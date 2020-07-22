UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Awards Three Month Time For Foreign Witnesses Testimony In Mumbai Hotel Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:36 PM

ATC awards three month time for foreign witnesses testimony in Mumbai hotel attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad hearing the Mumbai hotel attack case awarded three months time to prosecution for production of foreign witnesses for testimony in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad hearing the Mumbai hotel attack case awarded three months time to prosecution for production of foreign witnesses for testimony in the matter. The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing and announced its verdict already reserved in a prosecution's separate plea seeking three months' time for the production of foreign witnesses.

The court accepted the prosecution's request and granted three months time. The court however summoned the local witnesses for next hearing which was fixed for August 26.

It is worth mentioning here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court so far in this case.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Mumbai Islamabad Hotel August Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

8 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

8 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

11 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

22 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Russia's Channel One Says Crew Attacked by US Poli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.