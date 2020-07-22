ATC awards three month time for foreign witnesses testimony in Mumbai hotel attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad hearing the Mumbai hotel attack case awarded three months time to prosecution for production of foreign witnesses for testimony in the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad hearing the Mumbai hotel attack case awarded three months time to prosecution for production of foreign witnesses for testimony in the matter. The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing and announced its verdict already reserved in a prosecution's separate plea seeking three months' time for the production of foreign witnesses.

The court accepted the prosecution's request and granted three months time. The court however summoned the local witnesses for next hearing which was fixed for August 26.

It is worth mentioning here that over 96 witnesses had been testified by the court so far in this case.