ATC awards three times death sentence to accused of traffic warden murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) of Rawalpindi Wednesday awarded three times death sentence to an accused in murder of a traffic warden and a passerby.

According to details, on June 12,2018, an accused Raja Raeed shot dead a traffic warden namely Shahid Sarwar for stopping his car coming from wrong direction at Rawalpindi's Committee Chowk area. While a passerby named Nisar Ahmed was also killed due to the firing by the accused.

The people present in the area surround the man and after seizing his weapon, handed him over to Police.

The case was registered against the accused at Waris Khan police station under the provisions of the Terrorism Act, Murder and Resistance in Government Act.

After completing arguments, the learned Judge Raja Pervaiz Akhter awarded three times death penalty to convicted Raja Raeed while 3 times life sentence to his driver, Imran Iqbal besides imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 million on each.