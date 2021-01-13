UrduPoint.com
ATC Awards Two Time Death Sentence In Police Official Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ATC awards two time death sentence in police official murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded two times death sentence and a fine of Rs 5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police official.

The accused Zahid Mehmood was found guilty of firing on ASI Shakeel Ahmed of Capital police during a raid in Police station Wah area.

ATC Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.

