ATC awards two time death sentence in police official murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Wednesday awarded two times death sentence and a fine of Rs 5 lacs to an accused in a case of firing on police official.

The accused Zahid Mehmood was found guilty of firing on ASI Shakeel Ahmed of Capital police during a raid in Police station Wah area.

ATC Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by both sides.