ATC awards two time death sentence in police official murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced two time death in police official murder case.

The accused Husnain Farooq was found guilty of killing the police head constable Muhammad Arif while he was deployed on a check post at saidpur road.

ATC Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The court also awarded 74 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 21 lac and 50 thousand to the accused.

The case was registered with Banni police station.