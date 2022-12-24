ATC awards two times life imprisonment to five accused in explosive recovery case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Saturday awarded two times life imprisonment to five accused in a case of recovery of explosive material.

Sher Hussian, Lal Din, Adnan, Malik Jan and Rizwan Ullah were found guilty of possessing illegal explosive material. A case was registered against them in September 2018 with Counter Terrorism Department, Rawalpindi.

ATC Judge Hamid Hussain pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The Judge awarded life imprisonment twice under section 4 of the Explosive Act,1908 and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The Court also awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to both accused under section 5 of the Explosive Substance Act,1908, while their properties would be stand fortified to the government under 5-A of the Explosive Substance Act-1908.