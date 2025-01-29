The Special Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi has barred the entry of Mashal Yousafzai, lawyer of PTI's former chairman and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi lawyer, in the GHQ attack case. The court also ordered the case to be sent to the KPK Bar Association for misrepresentation

According to the details, the court has dismissed the acquittal applications of the three accused named in the case. The court has directed that the USBs of video evidence be provided to the accused. After recording the statement of the 13th prosecution witness in the case, the court has adjourned the hearing till February 1.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court dismissed the acquittal applications of Nasir Mahfouz, Omar Satti and Saad Siraj, while it has sought a response from the jail superintendent on the application of Bushra Bibi for permission to watch the trial during the hearing.

The court has recorded the statement of the 13th prosecution witness, Constable Khurram Ali, in which the witness stated that all the items, including sticks and petrol bombs, were recovered from the accused in front of him. After recording the witness’s statement, the court adjourned the hearing till February 1.