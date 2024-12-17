Open Menu

ATC Cancels Arrest Warrants Of Aliya Hamza

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 10:13 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday canceled the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in the Jinnah House attack trial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday canceled the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in the Jinnah House attack trial.

Earlier, the PTI leader, along with her counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill. She explained that she had traveled to Rawalpindi to attend other cases on the previous hearing date, December 5.

At this stage, Aliya's counsel requested the court to cancel the arrest warrants issued against his client.

Subsequently, the court canceled the arrest warrants for the PTI leader and directed her to ensure her presence at the next hearing of the trial, scheduled for December 19 at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

On December 5, the court had issued arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza after she failed to attend the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

