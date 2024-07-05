ATC Cancels Arrest Warrants Of Gandapur
Published July 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned bail petitions of PTI leaders including Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur, Umar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Ali Nawaz Awan and others till July 29, in judicial complex vandalizing case.
The court also cancelled the arrest warrants against Gandapur in an FIR registered by I-9 Police Station.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail petitions of the accused. During course of proceeding, Ali Nawaz Awan pleaded that they had joined the investigation but then the incident of May 9, happened after which they approached the Abbotabad court for bail.
Meanwhile, the lawyer said that Ali Amin Gandapur has been under arrest for a month but the police didn’t arrest him in this case.
On the occasion, Gandapur’s lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till after the Muharram after which the hearing was postponed till July 29. The court also cancelled the arrest warrants against Ali Amin Gandapur in FIR registered by I-9 Police Station.
