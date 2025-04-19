Open Menu

ATC Cancels Bail Of 15 Accused In November 26 Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ATC cancels bail of 15 accused in November 26 protest Case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday canceled the interim bail of 15 PTI individuals, in cases related to the November 26 protests.

The court took the decision after the accused failed to appear before the judge despite repeated notices. ATC Judge, Amjad Ali Shah conducted the court hearing.

According to the details, among those affected are Sanam Javaid, Mishal Yusufzai, Raja Basharat, Sami Ibrahim, Javed Kausar, Seemabia Tahir, Timur Masood and others.

Cases were registered against the accused at various police stations in Rawalpindi and Attock.

The prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed their exemption applications and argued that the accused had been wrongfully exploiting judicial leniency for four months, failing to appear before the court and deliberately obstructed the investigation process.

The court ruled that the defendants had not properly followed legal procedures, leading to the cancellation of their bail.

The cases stem from last year's November 26 demonstrations, where protesters were charged under anti-terrorism laws.

Recent Stories

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

56 seconds ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

9 minutes ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan