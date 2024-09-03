Open Menu

ATC Cancels Bailable Arrest Warrants Of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday canceled the bailable arrest warrants of former MNA Aliya Hamza and social media activist Sanam Javed in the Shadman Police Station torching case.

Both accused, who are on bail, appeared before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad during the proceedings of the case at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

As a result, the court canceled their bailable arrest warrants, which had been issued due to their absence at a previous hearing.

Other PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, were also produced in court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until September 9 without any significant progress.

The Shadman police had registered a case regarding the attack on the police station during the May 9 violence.

