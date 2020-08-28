UrduPoint.com
ATC Cancels Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Of Provincial Minister, His Brother

Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Nti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Bannu Division Special Judge Babar Ali Khan on Friday canceled the non-bailable arrest warrants of provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir and his brother Gul Baz Khan Wazir after accepting explanation on non-appearance before the court on the last hearing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Bannu Division Special Judge Babar Ali Khan on Friday canceled the non-bailable arrest warrants of provincial Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir and his brother Gul Baz Khan Wazir after accepting explanation on non-appearance before the court on the last hearing.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants due to non-appearance of both the accused before the court in 7 ATA, 365 A case.

The counsel for the accused filed a petition for the cancellation of non-bailable arrest warrants on August 27, with explanation that non�appearance of the accused were not intentional, rather they were busy in some domestic engagements.

