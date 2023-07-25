Open Menu

ATC Cancels Proclamation Proceedings Against Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

Published July 25, 2023 | 07:54 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday cancelled proclamation proceedings against Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday cancelled proclamation proceedings against Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court observed that proclamation proceedings were cancelled against the accused as they had obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the relevant court in the case. The court further observed that the proceedings were cancelled on the request of the investigation officer. "Due to the lack of knowledge of the investigation officer about the interim bail of the accused, the court had started the proclamation proceedings on July 24", it added.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders while allowing an application filed by the investigation officer for the purpose.

The investigation officer had approached the court for cancellation of the proclamation proceedings against the accused.

A day earlier, the court had started the process of declaring 22 PTI leaders and workers, including Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, as proclaimed offenders under section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an application of the investigating officer. The officer had requested the court to start the process of proclamation as the accused could not be arrested despite the efforts for the execution of their warrants.

