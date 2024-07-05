Open Menu

ATC Confirms Bail Of 29 Accused, Rejects 11 In Jinnah House Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed the interim bail of 29 accused and rejected petitions of 11 others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

ATC Admin Judge Khalid Arshad heard the pre-arrest bail petitions, filed by the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Asif Zubair, Muhammad Alam, Ammar Bashir, Nabeel Ahmad, Zulfiqar Ahmad, Hafiz Majid Ali, Muhammad Yasir Yousaf, Shahzaib Iftikhar, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Umar, Malik Tahir Mehmood, Farrukh Abbas, Ashraf Naeem Haider, Syed Hammad Hussain, Rehan Shakir, Amanullah, Shahid Mahmood, Junaid Subhani, Hassan Ali, Zahid Parvaiz, Wajid Masih, Babar Nadeem, Shahzad Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, Ishfaq Ahmad, and others, ordering them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief.

The court dismissed the bail petitions of Zulfiqar, Hashir Miraj, Hafiz Saifur Rehman, Rana Ahmad Arslan, Tanveer Ahmad, Waseem Abbas, and others, noting that the accused willingly absconded from court proceedings earlier.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

