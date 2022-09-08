UrduPoint.com

ATC Confirms Bail Of Three PML-N Leaders In Lahore NAB Office Clash Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

ATC confirms bail of three PML-N leaders in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed interim bail of three Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, MPA Yasin Sohal, former MPA Ahsan Raza and Hassaan Riaz, in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on the bail applications, wherein Yasin Sohal , Ahsan Raza and Hassaan Riaz appeared and got their attendance marked.

The petitioners' counsel advanced their arguments during the proceedings. They submitted that their clients were not involved in clashes with the police. They submitted that allegations levelled against their clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to them.

However, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor opposed the bail applications and requested the court to dismiss the same. A deputy prosecutor also opposed the bail applications.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, confirmed the interim bail of all three PML-N leaders and ordered them to submit surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11, 2020 at NAB offices during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before an investigation team.

The court had already confirmed interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other party leaders in the case.

The court also granted post-arrest bail to two PML-N workers, Tahir Mughal and Rana Ali Raza Khan, in the case. The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for the purpose.

